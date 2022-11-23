Man charged in fatal accident

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby.

Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on conditions.

In his affidavit to support the charge, State Police Trooper Richard Berlandy said police went to the place where the accident took place, Route 58 in Barton, around 11:48 a.m. on July 3.

