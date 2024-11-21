Man and woman both held without bail after a fight

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Judge Rory Thibault ordered Lillian Wright, 19, of Newport to be held without bail on November 12 after she pled innocent to felony charges of second-degree domestic assault in violation of a court order and aggravated assault with a weapon as well as violating conditions of release.

According to an affidavit from Newport City Police Patrolman Jonathan Morin, a 911 call on November 9 came in from a man who said a woman was assaulting him with a pipe.

Patrolman Morin said he thought he knew the people and …