LRUEMSD—Voters add to capital budget

by Trisha Ingalls

At Monday night’s annual meeting of the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District voters brought two new faces to the school boards and a better-than-requested capital budget.

The meeting, moderated by Kristin Atwood with Shelia Martin elected clerk and treasurer, saw little conflict, but multiple nominations for school board members resulted in two paper ballot elections.

Voters unanimously nominated and re-elected current board members representing Albany, Barton, Glover, and Irasburg, but when it came time to fill the three-year term for Westmore, Kalli Lefebvre was nominated along with current Westmore representative, Linda Michniewicz.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)