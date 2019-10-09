LR celebrates 3-9 win over Burke Mtn Academy

Lake Region Union High School Ranger forward Peter Gyurcovics (center) celebrates his team’s 3-0 win over the Burke Mountain Academy Burkies Saturday in Orleans.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)