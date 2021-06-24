Local artist paints Vermont’s covered bridges

by Emmett Avery

GREENSBORO — Elaine Cole-Kerr can’t stop painting, and that’s a good thing — she still has dozens of covered bridges to paint before she reaches her goal.

More than 100 covered bridges dot Vermont, spread across nearly every county in the state. Ms. Cole-Kerr is on a mission to paint every one of them for a series of calendars that already stretches through 2025.

Ms. Cole-Kerr is an acrylic, pastel and watercolor artist living in Greensboro.

