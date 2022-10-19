Leaderboard Banner
Light-hearted runners get serious

Costumed competitors shoot away from the start of a cross-country relay on October 13. Runners from Lake Region Union High School, Lyndon Institute, and North Country Union High School darted across Lake Region field with friends and family cheering them on. The Lake Region Relays are a fun, social meetup ahead of the more focused part of the racing season. Photos by Matthew Wilson

 

by Matthew Wilson

ORLEANS — The weather cleared with perfect timing on October 13, as students from three area high schools gathered for a cross country event that aimed to be more of a fun run than a hard competition.  Teams from North Country Union High School and Lyndon Institute met at Lake Region Union High School to enjoy a relaxed race ahead of the more serious contests to come.

