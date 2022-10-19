Light-hearted runners get serious

by Matthew Wilson

ORLEANS — The weather cleared with perfect timing on October 13, as students from three area high schools gathered for a cross country event that aimed to be more of a fun run than a hard competition. Teams from North Country Union High School and Lyndon Institute met at Lake Region Union High School to enjoy a relaxed race ahead of the more serious contests to come.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)