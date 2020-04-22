Life in the time of corona — schools

interviews by Meghan Wayland

The Chronicle interviews a variety of people each week about how their lives have been altered by COVID-19.

This week, we talked to the people in our education system about how they’ve transitioned from classroom communities to distance learning.

Answers have been edited for length and continuity.

Jason Marcoux

School Nutrition Manager, Derby Elementary School

Like many schools across the state, Derby elementary scrapped its school lunch program in favor of the state’s free summer meal initiative. As a result, Mr. Marcoux and his team of cooks, volunteers, and drivers can deliver meals to anyone 18 years of age or younger living in Derby, Holland, or Morgan. Mr. Marcoux is preparing a total of nearly 900 meals for 435 children Monday through Friday. Another 2,600 meals are prepared and delivered by the Abbey Group to get kids through the weekend. The Chronicle talked with Mr. Marcoux Monday morning.

“Today we’re doing 888 meals,” he said, and numbers continue to rise. “The week that school closed we did 20 meals, the second day we did 40. That Friday we did 105. Then we started delivering the following Tuesday, and our first delivery was 200.

