Legislature passes COVID relief bills

by Joseph Gresser

The Vermont Legislature has closed up shop until late August, but before recessing it passed and sent to Governor Phil Scott a quartet of bills distributing most of the $1.25-billion in COVID relief Congress allocated to the state.

While it allocated money to most of the priorities Governor Scott laid out in his recommended spending package, the amounts in some areas, particularly direct relief for state businesses, fall short of the Governor’s proposals.

The Governor’s plan calls for $250-million in grants and loans to help businesses recover from the closures and other disruptions of the past several months.

