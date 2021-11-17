Leahy coming home

by Joseph Gresser

MONTPELIER — Although Vermont is said to have one of the oldest populations in the nation, few people of voting age will remember a time when Senator Patrick Leahy did not represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Come January of 2023, Vermont’s longest serving Senator will no longer have to make the commute from his Middlesex home. He announced Monday that he will not stand for reelection next year.

Senator Leahy was first elected in 1974, in the wake of Watergate. At the time Senator Leahy was 34 years old and was the State’s Attorney for Chittenden County.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)