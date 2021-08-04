Lawyers say moving trials is a mistake

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A plan by the Vermont Judiciary to move criminal trials from Newport to Barre has drawn fire from lawyers on opposite sides of the judicial fence. In an interview Friday, Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said moving proceedings from Orleans Superior Court to Washington County will present a hardship to defendants and witnesses.

“It’s an hour and a half away and many people don’t have licenses,” Ms. Barrett said.

