Laughter and food brighten Orleans lives

by Kenzie Strange

ORLEANS — Monday mornings are busy for Judy Tinker and Chris Reed, two parishioners of the Orleans Federated Church who run the church’s community food shelf. People with food insecurity come from all over the county to pick up bags of food prepared by the duo, and with two weeks off for the holidays, the last pick-up of 2023 brought many donations and the gratitude of community members.

With nearly 20 people coming in Monday, to pick up food, it was a good thing Ms. Tinker and Ms. Reed came in on Friday to prepare for Monday’s distribution….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)