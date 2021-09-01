Landfill foes dissatisfied by ANR policy

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) would never pour oil even on troubled waters, but its secretary, Julia Moore, did try to calm tensions before a meeting held in Newport by announcing a three-year continuation of the moratorium on treating leachate in the city’s waste water plant.

Secretary Moore’s intended audience, opponents of the Coventry landfill, were pleased by the concession. They continue to ask for a permanent ban on even treated liquids from the facility going into Lake Memphremagog.

About 70 people filled the Gateway Center for the August 24 meeting and more viewed the event online.

Representatives from the departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and Fish and Wildlife reported on ongoing research projects having to do with the lake, and representatives of organizations concerned with the health of Memphremagog offered responses.

