Lake Region test scores up, budget down, approved

by Elizabeth Trail

Lake Region Union High School’s scores on the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) standardized tests ranked the school sixth in the state for math last year, and ninth overall, board Chair Dave Blodgett said in his board message at the high school’s annual meeting last week.

