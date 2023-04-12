Lake Region student solves two problems with one STEM project

by Trisha Ingalls

Keepers of livestock who have water troughs that freeze in the winter and grow algae in the summer need not dispair. A Lake Region Union High School junior has invented a solution to both problems.

Sylvia Brownlow of Derby, who attends Lake Region, recently won a number of accolades at the Vermont STEM Fair for her invention. There were five first place winners and five second place winners out of the 50 participants from around the state, and Sylvia was one of the second place winners.

The Chronicle met with Sylvia along with two of her teachers to learn more about her idea and how it garnered so much positive attention. …

