Labor shortage frustrates businesses

by Sylvia C. Dodge

It’s a conundrum — despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe because of it, your business has had a great year and you want to expand — but after advertising in various places, you can’t find new employees.

Bekah Jordan, the personnel manager at Juddy’s septic and portable toilet business of Morgan, said last week that after advertising a position for a driver with a commercial license in newspapers and on social media for three weeks, “we’ve not had a single person apply for the job. This is very tough on business owners.”

Juddy’s has been busy over the last year. People moving to Vermont into summer camps that lacked good plumbing have needed portable toilets and septic work, schools have added portable toilets to accommodate outdoor education needs, and increased home construction has boosted the need for portable toilets at building sites. All of those issues have prompted Juddy’s to expand, thus the need for new employees, Ms. Jordan said.

