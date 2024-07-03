Island Pond man sentenced for drug conspiracy

BURLINGTON — On Friday, United States District Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Clair Deslandes, 65, of Island Pond, to spend 30 months in prison. After that term he is to spend three years on supervised release.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Mr. Deslandes pled guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and crack.

Mr. Deslandes and Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz were indicted in November 2022, along with eight others for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base. The indictment also charged Mr. Deslandes and Mr. Ortiz with distributing fentanyl in March of that year. …

