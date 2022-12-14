Irasburg students are on the move

by Trisha Ingalls

BARTON — Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Irasburg Village School will be split up among other Lake Region Union Middle and Elementary School District schools and be on the move as early as December 19.

At Monday’s meeting the district board voted unanimously to adopt “option A” from a list of three recommended options prepared by the administrative team, which includes all six LRUEMSD principals and Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) Superintendent Penny Chamberlin.

Option A divides Irasburg’s seventh-grade students across five schools….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)