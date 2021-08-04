Irasburg considers Kidder Hill Road reclassification

by Luke Vidic

IRASBURG — Kidder Hill Road, which connects Route 58 to Back Coventry Road in Irasburg, was at the center of debate for Irasburg residents on Wednesday, July 28.

The road is registered as a Class Three road, but hasn’t been maintained to standards. Vermont law defines a Class Three road as “a highway negotiable under normal conditions all seasons of the year by a standard manufactured pleasure car.”

About ten residents met with members of the select board and town road crew to walk the road, which travels across and then down Kidder Hill Ridge, before heading over to the Irasburg Town Hall for an open meeting.

Select board member Dave Lahar said the goal is to keep the classification consistent with the treatment. That means the town can either improve the road’s treatment, or decrease its classification.

