Irasburg asphalt plant draws complaints

by Tena Starr

IRASBURG — “It feels like Grand Central Station all night long.” That’s how Odessa Sanville describes living near the Northeast Sand and Gravel asphalt plant here.

“If you look up there, you’d think it was a big city,” she said. “I can’t sleep, the trucks are hitting their brakes. It shakes the whole house basically. It sounds like an airplane. The noise is driving me crazy. When they do blasting it’s a wonder my windows are still intact.”

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)