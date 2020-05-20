Info sought on Greensboro Bend fire

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO BEND — Arson investigators have offered a $5,000 reward for information about the cause of the fire that gutted the old J.H. Pope Hardware building in Greensboro Bend Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were toned ten minutes past noon, said Greensboro Fire Chief David Brochu Jr. The building was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

“As soon as we got there I realized we had a bad situation,” he said Sunday.

The old Pope building was a massive two-story building with an ell attached to the end away from the street. Its downstairs originally housed a hardware stare, and the upstairs once served as living quarters.

Both stories had porches overlooking Greensboro Bend’s Main Street.

