Superintendent Elaine Collins, of the North Country Supervisory Union, testifies on an unexpected jump in education tax rates before the House Committee on Ways and Means on January 25. Listening, from left to right were Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey, Nicole Lee, Director of Education Finance, Brad James (partly hidden), Ms. Lee’s predecessor, and Jake Feldman of the state Department of Taxes. Photo by Joseph Gresser