In Superior Court : Two arrested following welfare check

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Newport police say they went looking for a man who they heard suffered a drug overdose, but found a different type of trouble instead.

According to the affidavit from Newport City Patrolwoman Carmen Visan, a call came in reporting the overdose around 5:15 p.m. on March 11. When officers got to the apartment where the call had come from the occupant said someone had taken the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Patrolwoman Visan said she checked the roads to the hospital and spoke with nurses, but found no trace of either the overdose sufferer or his driver. Checking their records, she said she learned the person who police were told had overdosed and his driver had active Vermont arrest warrants.

One of them, Dane Kross-Baker, 36, of Charleston, the man who reportedly had the drug overdose, was being sought for burglary.

