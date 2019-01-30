In Superior Court: Putvain apprehended, charged with felonies
by David Dudley
NEWPORT — A month after State Police asked the public for help finding 31-year-old Lucas Putvain, who they say is transient, Mr. Putvain was arraigned in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)