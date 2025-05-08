In Greensboro, voters nix town hall housing

by Maria Amador

GREENSBORO — On April 29, Greensboro residents voted 227 to 147 against allowing RuralEdge, the Kingdom’s housing agency, to buy the former high school building for a proposed residential development. The decision came more than five years after the Greensboro planning commission first approached the nonprofit about a lack of housing in town — an issue which remains glaring today.

For many, including Patrick Shattuck, executive director of RuralEdge, the vote provided resolution after a year of anticipating its results.

“While it certainly wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, hopefully it will cause more people to get involved in their community,” Mr. Shattuck said.

Despite the end of this project, the provision of housing remains an issue across Vermont, he said, adding that RuralEdge will stay involved in Greensboro through both new and ongoing programs.

“The same morning that we got the news on the vote, I signed a check for an accessory dwelling unit that we are funding in Greensboro,” Mr. Shattuck said.

Many elderly individuals are also signed up for the state’s Support and Services at Home (SASH) program …

