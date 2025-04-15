In Craftsbury, school meeting views Kingdom’s needs

by Maria Amador

CRAFTSBURY — On April 9, House Representative Leanne Harple of West Glover was among several speakers at a Craftsbury Schools Forum. She discussed her recent work on the education bill H.454, and said she planned to vote aye for a version of it on the following day. While still years away from taking full effect, Ms. Harple said once passed, this legislation will likely result in 10 to 20 school districts and smaller class size minimums, though the latter comes with several caveats.

Ms. Harple, who represents the Orleans-4 district, said redistricting will be based on the locations of Career Technical Education (CTE) centers. A study committee has been assigned the task of creating three different district models by the end of December …

