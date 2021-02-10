How to attend your Town Meeting this year

Albany — Town Meeting will be held by Australian ballot on March 2. The polls will be open at the town hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can also request an absentee ballot. The informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, February 25. Information on how to attend can be found on Front Porch Forum, ACT Facebook page, and posted with the Town Warning.

Barton — Town Meeting will be held by Australian ballot on March 2. An informational meeting will be held on Monday, February 22, at 10 a.m. by Zoom.

Brighton — Brighton will hold a virtual informational meeting on Monday, March 1, combining both the town and school meetings. It will start at 7 p.m. All decisions will be by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 2, with the polls open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. This will be voting for town and school vacant offices and also budgets for the town, Brighton elementary, and North Country Union High School. Absentee ballots will be sent if requested. In order to join by Zoom, log on to zoom.us/j/93373332834 (ID93373332834) To call in by phone dial 1-253-215-8782 (ID 92777457796).

Brownington — Town Meeting will be held by Australian ballot on March 2. There will be a remote, informational meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, at 7 p.m. on gotomeet. Voting will take place at the Town Office on Town Meeting Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Charleston — Charleston will hold its Town Meeting on March 2 by Australian ballot. An information meeting will be held Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. The Town Meeting Warning will be posted by February 19, and it will have instructions on how to join. The Warning will be posted at www.charlestonvt.org Under Town Meeting & Voting.

Coventry — Official ballots will be mailed to all registered voters. Those who have not received a ballot by February 23 should contact Deb Tanguay, town clerk, at 754 2288, or [email protected] Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Coventry Community Center and town offices.

Craftsbury — Craftsbury will be voting by Australian ballot this year instead of the regular Town Meeting. There will be an informational hearing via Zoom on Saturday, February 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. In-person voting will be done at the Town Hall Tuesday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters can vote in person or ahead of time by absentee ballot. For more information, please go to https://www.townofcraftsbury.com/australian-townschool-meeting-2021, which has samples of the ballot and warnings.

Derby — Town Meeting will be held March 2 by Australian ballot. An informational meeting will be held Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. by Google Meet.

Glover — Town Meeting will be held March 2 by Australian ballot. Two informational meetings will be held. The first will be on Tuesday, February 23, at 12:30 p.m.; the second on Thursday, February 25, at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be in-person at the Town Hall and by Zoom.

Greensboro — Town Meeting will be held March 2 by Australian ballot. An informational meeting will be held on Saturday, February 27, at 3:30 p.m. by Zoom.

Holland — There will be an in-person meeting on May 22 at 10 a.m. The Holland school items will be voted on by Australian ballot on March 2.

Irasburg — Town Meeting will be held by Australian ballot on March 2. There will be a virtual information meeting on Saturday, February 27, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Jay — Town Meeting will open on March 2 and then be postponed until June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Volunteer Fire Department building. All regular Australian ballot items will take place as scheduled on March 2 at the Jay Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowell — Lowell has postponed Town Meeting to be held later in the spring. A date has not officially been set. The school is doing all Australian ballot voting on March 2, as originally scheduled for Town Meeting Day. People will be able to vote at the town clerk’s office or can request an absentee ballot. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The school board will hold an informational meeting ten days prior to the actual meeting day. The town will not be doing an informational meeting, since the plan is to do an in-person meeting, hopefully outside, in late spring or early summer.

Morgan — Town Meeting will be held by Australian ballot on March 2 at the town clerk’s office. The informational meeting will be held on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. The public may access the remote informational meeting by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering participant code 127697. Or, go to Zoom meeting on the town’s website, townofmorgan.com and click on the link there. The meeting ID is 811 8554 9645. The pass code is 127697.

Newport City — The meeting will be by Australian ballot on March 2. The informational meeting will be on Monday, March 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Go to freeconferencecall.com. ID: cityofnewportremote, or 978-990-5000 ID:185354#.

Newport Town — Voting will be by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town clerk’s office at 102 Vance Hill Road. A public informational hearing will be held on Thursday, February 25, at 5:30 p.m. The public can access the meeting by calling 1 (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 86125493828. The passcode is 986620, or log in with the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86125493828?pwd=K0FrVGcrSW1uUFFseFZldmNnUmE2dz09

Troy — Town Meeting will be on June 8 at 6 p.m., probably outside by the town office. Troy school items will be voted by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day.

Westmore — Town Meeting will be conducted via Australian ballot this year on March 2. There will be an informational meeting on Monday, February 22, via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. The Zoom meeting information can be obtained from the town’s website.

Westfield — Westfield will vote all Town Meeting floor votes by Australian ballot on March 2. There will be a town informational meeting on Thursday, February 25, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Login credentials are: Join Zoom by computer: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2143282135?pwd=T0VCek9uQStFeCs5QnpEcU4xMWxwZz09

Meeting ID: 214 328 2135. Here is the login information for the school informational meeting: Meeting ID meet.google.com/bqt-njrg-wio, or by phone: (US) +1 337-435-0418. PIN: 289 791 551# Passcode: 2JeaSp. Join Zoom by phone: (646) 876 9923, or (301) 715 8592Meeting ID: 214 328 2135. Passcode: 37045. The school informational meeting will be held Tuesday, February 23, at 6 p.m. by Google Meeting.

