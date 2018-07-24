Holland to vote on closing school

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

HOLLAND — Voters here will be asked on September 11 if they want to make the hard decision to close the Holland Elementary School and tuition students to Derby Elementary in Derby Line.

Superintendent John Castle of North Country Supervisory Union was teaching principal at the Holland school early in his career and before that was a student there.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)