Heart of Glover initial thoughts presented

by Luke Vidic

GLOVER — The first views of a new Glover were presented by the planners from Dubois and King on Monday. The plans displayed suggested alterations to the town green and main thruway.

Dayton Crites of Dubois and King set the stage by saying, “This is a plan for the people who live here, not a plan for tourists.”

Adding onto this, planning commission chair Randy Williams said the Heart of Glover Village plan was setting its sights on affordable, practical, and effective changes. No “pie in the sky” ideas, according to Mr. Williams.

During the meeting two conceptual plans were presented for both the town green and Route 16 as it passes through town.

During the meeting two conceptual plans were presented for both the town green and Route 16 as it passes through town.

