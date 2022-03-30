Hardwick co-op prepares to move house

by Leanne Harple

HARDWICK — The Hardwick Village Market has officially changed hands, and is being readied as the new home of the already-existing Buffalo Mountain Co-op down the road. Both stores will remain open and operating under normal conditions, with all of their usual products and clientele, until their physical merger can be finalized in May.

Emily Hershberger, general manager of the co-op, says that over the years, its current location on Main Street has become increasingly cramped and inefficient, with no potential for growth in sales or products.

