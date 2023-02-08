Grosbeaks brave glacial conditions

A small flock of pine grosbeaks dines in last week’s frigid weather. The birds have their feathers puffed out to keep themselves warm in daytime temperatures that didn’t crack zero. Friday night saw thermometers plunge into the lower twenties below zero territory that used to be common, but has been seen infrequently in recent years. Even those who recall weeks of frostbite weather back in the day, couldn’t remember the combination of deep-freeze temperatures and high winds that paid a weekend visit and quickly departed leaving the Kingdom hovering around the freezing mark. Photo by Joseph Gresser