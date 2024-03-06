Voters pick new select board member

by Josh Karp

GREENSBORO — In Greensboro, Town Meeting was held at Lakeview Elementary School this year. The select board received a petition back in November with over 100 signatures, asking that the 2024 meeting be held at the school instead of the Highland Center. School enrollment is down to about 30, from 85 five years ago, and the petitioners felt that holding Town Meeting at the school would bring attention to the school as a vital community resource that needs extra support in these times of low enrollment, and while facing pressure from voters in other district towns who’d like to see it closed.

As folks filed into the Lakeview gym, most likely didn’t notice that directly across from the school, a trio of carpenters applied underlayment to a roof, the pop of nail guns echoing in the quiet spring morning. It was a reminder that many folks have to work on the first Tuesday in March, especially those trying to cover up a roof prior to impending spring rain.

The gym was pretty much full, with about 150 residents turning out. The first order of business was attending to a small COVID outbreak that is underway in town. Town Health officer Karl Stein recommended that folks at the meeting consider wearing masks.

Longtime Town Moderator Tim Nisbet was re-elected by acclamation.

Two select board seats were open, with incumbents Gary Circosta and Ellen Celnik both running. Ms. Circosta lost a close race to challenger MacNeil 50-58, while Ms. Celnik prevailed 68-43 in a race against Mr. Circosta, who had been quickly nominated for the second select board seat after losing the first race.

The strong turnout meant long lines for ballot votes. One could almost imagine that ballot votes were created to foster community relations, as what else can you do while waiting in line but politic with whatever neighbors are nearby? But don’t get too engrossed in conversation. Got to keep that line moving.

Representative Katherine Sims of Craftsbury gave an update on legislative happenings. With no more federal stimulus monies sloshing around, there are many tough choices to be made as budgets and programs are closely analyzed. Representative Sims has been active in supporting the forest products industry, and logger Terry O’Connor observed that, given the struggle to make a living in the woods these days, modern barns are all made out of plastic.

Why not make barns using local wood, and help out the local loggers and sawmills, he asked.

Representative Sims encouraged constituents to reach out to her anytime.

The Greensboro Award went to select board chair Peter Romans. Since July’s severe storm, Mr. Romans worked a tremendous number of hours without pay, managing the town’s flood recovery work, and the other board members wanted to thank him publicly for his efforts.

A good deal of time was spent discussing a proposal to turn the Greensboro Town Hall into housing units. Patrick Shattuck of nonprofit housing developer RuralEdge spoke about the project and took questions. With myriad feasibility studies complete, the next step is pulling together financing for the $10-million project. If things go well, construction could begin in 2025 with completion in 2026.

The redeveloped town hall, plus an addition on the back, would create eight one-bedroom units, ten two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units — 20 in all.

Initially there was a concept to move the town offices, currently in the town hall basement, to the Grange building just across the street. However, Mr. Shattuck said it’s become clear that this would be a difficult and expensive option. Way more practicable, he suggested, would be for the town offices to remain in the town hall basement. The space could be renovated with larger windows, and keep the existing separate entrance and parking area.

Ms. Celnik spoke about the many housing meetings that have been held over the last five years, both by the planning commission and a housing committee formed out of the Vermont Council on Rural Development Community Visit process. Surveys were done and the need for housing was quite apparent. RuralEdge was approached by the town and after some back and forth, an option agreement was signed, giving RuralEdge the go-ahead to move forward with its feasibility studies.

Based on the many questions from residents, it was clear that there is an appetite for more discussion about this project, and the select board indicated it will hold meetings to gather more public input.

Raising money for its class trip, the Lakeview sixth grade served lunch, which included an excellent bear goulash and an impressive selection of cookies.

The crowd thinned out after lunch and the remaining articles, including the $2,253,509 budget, passed with minimal discussion.

Article 14, a resolution declaring Greensboro a pollinator-friendly community, passed unanimously.

A number of items came up under other business. The Fourth of July will be celebrated on July 6. A straw poll found a healthy majority wants the town to continue contracting driveway plowing. A new Lakeview Union School alumni association has been formed, with Erika Karp encouraging LUS graduates in the area to join up. And Naomi Ranz-Schleifer said, despite the great turnout, that there are still many folks that aren’t able to attend, and the town needs to figure out creative ways to make Town Meeting more accessible.

The meeting adjourned at 2:30 p.m., the longest running town meeting in many years. This proud Lakeview graduate (class of 1986) hopes that spending some time at the school helped residents reflect on the importance of having an elementary school in their community.