Governor Scott takes crowbar to student project

NEWPORT — On Friday Governor Phil Scott took a crowbar to the side of the farmhouse on the corner of East Main and Union. The destruction was in celebration of a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring together affordable housing and experiential learning with a new loan program. Local legislators, project sponsors, state administrators, the Speaker of the Vermont House, and many others gathered at the site for the groundbreaking.

Through a new revolving loan fund created by the Legislature, the North Country Career Center (NCCC) and Newport City Downtown Development (NCDD) are giving students in the construction trades the chance to work on completely renovating the house, which has been vacant for several years….

