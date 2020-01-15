Governor recognizes Glover senior

MONTPELIER — When Governor Phil Scott delivered his State-of-the-State Address last week one of the first things he mentioned was Vermont’s people. The state, he said, is in great shape if one looks at its generous, community minded people. Then he went on to name some. One of those he singled out from that list was Gloria Powers of Glover, who provided a home for over 400 foster children over 25 years, and who, at 72, is still volunteering her time to run the Glover Senior Center meal site, which she started in 2015.

