Governor holds press conference at past and future Albany store

by Elizabeth Trail

ALBANY — Governor Phil Scott rounded out his “Capital For a Day” tour of Orleans County with a press conference in front of the old Albany General Store, derelict since a fire in 2014. The effort to renovate the store is one of this year’s recipients of a downtown and village center tax credit from the state.

“It’s not a classic Vermont country store with the wide porch and all,” Governor Scott said, looking at the store’s broken plate glass windows and sagging King gasoline sign.

“And this $55,000 in tax credits might not be the biggest project we’ve funded,” he continued. “But it’s important to the community, to the people of Albany. We take care of what we have and make it better.”

The fire did more than physical damage to the brick store building which stands along Route 14 near the center of town.

