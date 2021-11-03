Governor comes to Newport to boost vaccination

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Orleans County has the highest rate of COVID cases in Vermont. Not coincidently it also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, according to Governor Phil Scott.

Governor Scott showed up on the front lawn of North Country Hospital on October 28 and with the help of Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Dr. Alexandra Bannach, Dr. John Lippmann, and Newport Mayor Paul Monette, urged Northeast Kingdom residents to get vaccinated.

The Governor noted that of the 315 cases reported that day, fully half were in Orleans County, despite the area having only 4 percent of the state’s population.

