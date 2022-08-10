Glover’s got talent

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — At Saturday’s Glover talent show, some residents put their skills and passions on display, while many more showed up to enjoy the show and perhaps walk away with treasure gained at the silent auction that was part of the evening. With nearly every seat filled, the gathering held was a resounding success.

The lights of the room gave the trademark flicker that indicated the show was about to begin as audience members sought a seat that accommodated a breeze in the somewhat hot room. Taking the stage to host the event, Kyle Woolard welcomed the crowd before introducing the first performance. Fiona Bock and Jim Currier performed a handful of old-time classics together, the young Ms. Bock playing violin and guitar alongside Mr. Currier.

The pair led the audience in singing “You Are My Sunshine,” making for a beautiful chorus formed of many voices close to the Glover community. Ms. Bock, a seventh grader, then returned to her fiddle, finishing with a joyful Irish tune that roused the crowd’s excitement.

Next to take the stage, Mark Creaven read a couple of his poems. His second selection spoke to the passing of time in places like Glover, evoking imagery of the lives of everyday Vermonters.

A quick break allowed audience members to look about the items up for bid at the silent auction. Businesses and individuals throughout the community donated a wide range of goods, ranging from cheeses and pies to potted flowers and gift certificates. There was a little bit of everything on offer.

While some rushed to get their bids in, many others wandered out in front of Glover’s Town Hall in the day’s fading light.

“Now I get the awkward privilege of introducing myself,” said Mr. Woolard as the show started up once more. Performing under the moniker Glorious Leader, Mr. Woolard strummed his ukulele and sang two songs he wrote. Mr. Woolard came down from the stage for a more unplugged addition to the evening’s acoustic performances.

Mr. Woolard returned to the stage to introduce Jim Daniels who played a couple songs on his weathered banjo. As he brought his banjo into tune, Mr. Daniels riffed with Mr. Woolard as the two shot jokes back and forth about the instrument.

“What do you call the sound of an accordion and a banjo getting thrown in a dumpster?” Mr. Daniels asked the crowd. “Perfect pitch.”

Before giving the attendees one more chance at the goods in the auction, writer Sylvia Manning read a conversation she imagined from a postcard showing a scene from Glover’s past. The piece took the listeners back to a time long ago in the town.

Ms. Manning took time to recognize Toni Eubanks from the Glover Public Library for organizing the event.

After returning from the final break, the audience sat down to see Randy Williams, who had been managing the soundboard on stage throughout the evening, play a couple tunes on his acoustic guitar and Sid Gulick, another local guitarist who shared a couple of comical songs with the crowd, giving them a laugh to leave the night on.

“Thank you for sweating this out with us,” Mr. Woolard said, thanking the crowd for bearing with the summer heat to come out in support of the library.

As the onlookers slowly milled their way out into the night, the Bread and Puppet Band played on the small lawn of the town hall. Carrying away the fruits of their auction strategies, the happy and smiling crowd of people drifted home followed by the familiar sounds of horns and drums that have long known Glover as home.