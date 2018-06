GREENSBORO — Asom Hayman-Jones of Glover stood with a crowd of casually dressed troupers in the Circus Smirkus ring on June 21. The first performance of the 2018 season was a little more than a week away, and there was plenty of work left to do to get the show ready to go.

The sides of the big tent, or more properly the top in the language of the circus, were rolled up to let in light and air.