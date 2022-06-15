Glover Select Board considers teacher shortage

by Trisha Ingalls

GLOVER — Teacher shortages were still at the top of Glover residents’ minds at Thursday night’s select board meeting. There the the discussion came up under the heading, “ARPA update.”

That’s because some Glover citizens are interested in exploring whether American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money can be used to help solve the teacher shortage that most recently manifested itself in the departure of all three members of the Glover Community School’s middle school staff.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week's paper.

