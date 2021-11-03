Glover man goes south to aid stressed hospitals

by Leanne Harple

GLOVER — Nathan Borland, a local paramedic from Glover, recently returned from a month-long shift in Shreveport, Louisiana. In his regular life, Mr. Borland is CEO of 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services, a nonprofit ambulance corps that provides paramedical services in both northern Vermont and New Hampshire. He’s also the only paramedic volunteer on the Glover Ambulance Squad.

Mr. Borland grew up in the same town that he lives in now, and says he appreciates the opportunity to serve his community. Though he originally earned his degree in architectural engineering, he eventually moved back to his family’s farm in Glover. At the time, the Barton ambulance squad was run by Phil Brooks, who Mr. Borland credits with getting him involved in emergency medical services.

