Glover has a store again

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — This town has a general store again. Currier’s market here reopened Friday with a crush of customers and curious. The store, formerly owned by Jim Currier, closed at the end of July last year when Mr. Currier, pushing 80, elected to retire, and the Currier family decided to sell. He had owned the store for 53 years.

Ray Sweeney, who also owns the C&C Market in Barton, bought it in December and had a fleet of workers renovating the old building for months.

“We gutted it, from floor to ceiling,” he said Friday.

The store bears little resemblance to its former self. The front part of the old wooden floor, the door to the beer cooler, and the front door are still the originals; everything else has been redone, Mr. Sweeney said. There are new coolers, new shelves, a revamped deli, a new porch, and new registers — two of them, which Mr. Sweeney said he suspects will remain busy through the summer.

