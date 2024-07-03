Glover board hears from Shadow Lake Road denizens

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — Several Shadow Lake Road residents showed up at the June 27 select board meeting here to ask when it will be paved.

More than 20 people came out, but let Winston Harper do most of the talking for the group, on the subject of the road, which had its blacktop removed after frost heaves made the surface rough.

“I’d like to find out what tentative plans and steps have been taken to pave Shadow Lake Road,” Mr. Harper said….

