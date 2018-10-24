Gloria Bruce to direct Newport development

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — About 80 people showed up at the North Country Career Center Monday evening for a gathering billed as the Newport City Development Summit. They were welcomed by Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin and development specialist Karen Geraghty, who works for the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) and has served as acting president of the Newport Downtown Development Corporation for the past few years.

The gathering was held both to welcome Gloria Bruce as director of the development corporation and to unveil the final version of the Waterfront and Downtown Master Plan authored by VHB (Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc.), a civil engineering firm that does planning work up and down the East Coast.

