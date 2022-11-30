Girl Scout Troop donates food

Girl Scout Troop 51286 of Orleans collected non-perishable food items to donate to the local Orleans food shelf. The troop does a food collection every year to help the community.

Pictured are Girl Scouts, back row, from left to right: Chloe Bapp, Sienna Shatney, Isabella Lamonda, Natalie Lawson, Leah Wells, and Ruthie Lawson. In the front row: Harlow Converse, Lizzy Choquette, Brielle Bapp, Harper Brock, Leila Pion, Cami Shatney, Margo Lawson, and Aspen Lemieux. Missing from photo are Girl Scouts McKenna Rowell and Lena Souliere, as well as troop leaders Laura Lamonda, Laura Lawson, Linsay McCargar, and Megan Valley. Photo courtesy of Linsay McCargar.