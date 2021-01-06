Former employee sues NKHS

by Joseph Gresser

In addition to the other difficulties that have rocked Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) over the past few weeks, including a damning evaluation from state regulators and the resignation of CEO Tomasz Jankowski, the mental health services provider is facing a lawsuit filed by its former top lawyer.

James Lillicrap, a former assistant Orleans County State’s Attorney, and son of Nancy Warner, the former chair of the NKHS board of directors, claims he was fired in retaliation for bringing serious problems to the attention of his superiors and the board.

He is asking the court to award him his lost wages and other damages…

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)