Feisty hummingbird makes rare appearance in Glover

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — The presence of a tiny hummingbird rarely seen in Vermont has birders flocking to a Shadow Lake home and bed and breakfast here.

The rufous hummingbird is native to the Southwest and Pacific Northwest. Sightings of it in Vermont have been reported only eight times. But last week one showed up at Gwen Maynard’s house in Glover and availed himself of the feeder just outside her front door.

“This might be a record for Orleans County,” said John McKay, who’d parked himself outside Mrs. Maynard’s home Friday after seeing photos and information about the bird on a birding website.

