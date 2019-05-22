Feds expected to file charges in EB5 case

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Federal prosecutors called a press conference for Wednesday, May 22, on the site of a proposed hotel, now a vacant lot, here. In a press release, U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christine Nolan said she will announce the filing of charges related to a major criminal fraud investigation Wednesday afternoon.

