Feds expected to file charges in EB5 case

 -  -  1

by Joseph Gresser NEWPORT — Federal prosecutors called a press conference for Wednesday, May 22, on the site of a proposed hotel, now a vacant lot, here.  In a press release, U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christine Nolan said she will announce the filing of charges related to a major criminal fraud investigation Wednesday afternoon. …To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below: Annual online subscription Short-term online subscription Print subscription […]

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Federal prosecutors called a press conference for Wednesday, May 22, on the site of a proposed hotel, now a vacant lot, here.  In a press release, U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christine Nolan said she will announce the filing of charges related to a major criminal fraud investigation Wednesday afternoon.

To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
14 views
bookmark icon