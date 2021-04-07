Father Charles Davignon celebrates 65th Jubilee

by Peggy Day Gibson

On April 7, Father Charles Davignon will celebrate his sixty-fifth jubilee anniversary of Ordination into the priesthood. He was ordained in 1956 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Burlington. Because of COVID, there will be no celebration with past parishioners and family. The Mater Dei Parish based in Newport is inviting people to shower him with cards addressed to his current home at Michaud Manor in Derby Line, where he lives in the suite adjoining the chapel and serves as chaplain to the residents.

Less than a week after the facility opened up for visitors — one masked, fully vaccinated visitor for one resident at a time — Father Charles sat down for an interview about his career in the priesthood, which took him from the family farm in Brownington to seminaries and universities in Connecticut, New York, Montreal, and Washington, D.C., a five-year post in Peru, and on trips around the world.

