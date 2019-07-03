Farmworkers’ arrest prompts protest

by Elizabeth Cope

DERBY — On Saturday, June 29, a crowd of almost 100 people rallied in front of the Route 5 entrance to Walmart in Derby in support of three local dairy farmworkers who were stopped and then arrested by Border Patrol agents after going into the store on June 23. Migrant Justice of Burlington, a group working for “economic justice and human rights,” organized the rally by contacting local organizations and churches, and through social media, posting on Facebook and sending out an email June 27 calling for supporters to turn out.

