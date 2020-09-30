Falcons open football season with a win

by Joseph Gresser

LYNDON CENTER — The first game of the 2020 football season came late this year, but the wait proved worthwhile for the North Country Union High School Falcons, who took a lead early in Saturday’s contest with the Lyndon Institute Vikings and held on to win 48-34.

State authorities didn’t give the go-ahead to start high school sports until September 22, and set September 26 as the day to resume competition. The delay, of course, was part of the measures health authorities have taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)