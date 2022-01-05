Endangered plants may get needed attention

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Without plants there would be no food, no animals, no people — no life. But here is an interesting fact: although more than half of the species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act are plants, they receive less than 5 percent of the total funding for endangered species recovery in the United States.

Science recorded that information in 2020, and the magazine also reported that “plant conservation programs have been consistently underfunded, especially when compared to funding for animals.”

The Native Plant Society of the United States has put together a special report quantifying the understaffing of botany programs throughout federal agencies.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)